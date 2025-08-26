She Says She Rented Out Her AirBnB To A Group Of 23-Years-Old, And By The Looks Of It They Literally Destroyed The Place

Have you ever trashed a hotel room?

Probably not. But if you did, it was most likely when you were pretty young and pretty dumb, right?

But where does that go too far?

Well, it goes too far HERE. If this video from TikTok user @thegracemattei is to be believed.

“POV:” reads the caption, “you rented your airbnb out to a group of 23 yr olds.”

This is, at first, over some horror-movie coded shot of a red-washed, flooded floor.

We make our way to what looks like a room that’s had all the flooring stripped out?

“She’s still on the platform too,” reads the description, though she doesn’t explain who she’s talking about.

So what’s going on here? Well, the story going around is like this:

But apparently this lady has posted at least 7 videos about this without really explaining yet.

Which didn’t leave her without sympathy.

Though age seems…pretty irrelevant.

So, it seems like what happened here was a very unfortunate accident being cryptically framed as an act of massive vandalism by someone who would like to turn the story into views and money.

Money which she probably DOES need, because this looks incredibly expensive and I doubt you could get insurance to cover leaving a faucet on.

And while being 23 isn’t really super relevant, it WOULD be safer to turn the valve back off just in case the water comes on again, which a more experienced adult might realize.

So the moral of the story is…honestly, I have no idea.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.