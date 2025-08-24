She Texted Her Mom Just Because She Was Anxious, And Both Her Parents Flew In That Same Day

The support of some loving parents is one of the best things in this world.

And I gotta warn you, you might cry when you watch this video from TikTok user @breannakate04:

First we see a text, apparently sent a little before 3pm.

“Can you call me when you’re free please” she texts to her mom.

“Yes. Everything okay?”

“Ya I’m just feeling anxious and wanted to chat”

“Yep”

Then, about an hour later, apparently from 600 miles away, they show up.

(It seems her dad is a pilot, and if two cities are 600 miles away *by road,* it’s entirely possible to fly between them in about an hour.)

She practically slips off the treadmill in what looks like a college gym as they arrive.

First a nice long hug with mom.

Then dad.

It was sweet from every angle.

Everybody’s trying their best here.

That little slide was right outta Hollywood.

Just so sweet.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

