August 24, 2025 at 4:49 am

She Texted Her Mom Just Because She Was Anxious, And Both Her Parents Flew In That Same Day

by Ben Auxier

Breanna Kate with her parents

TikTok/breannakate04

The support of some loving parents is one of the best things in this world.

And I gotta warn you, you might cry when you watch this video from TikTok user @breannakate04:

Breanna Kate with her parents

TikTok/breannakate04

First we see a text, apparently sent a little before 3pm.

“Can you call me when you’re free please” she texts to her mom.
“Yes. Everything okay?”
“Ya I’m just feeling anxious and wanted to chat”
“Yep”

Breanna Kate with her parents

TikTok/breannakate04

Then, about an hour later, apparently from 600 miles away, they show up.

(It seems her dad is a pilot, and if two cities are 600 miles away *by road,* it’s entirely possible to fly between them in about an hour.)

Breanna Kate with her parents

TikTok/breannakate04

She practically slips off the treadmill in what looks like a college gym as they arrive.

Breanna Kate with her parents

TikTok/breannakate04

First a nice long hug with mom.

Breanna Kate with her parents

TikTok/breannakate04

Then dad.

@breannakate04

♬ Sailor Song – Gigi Perez

It was sweet from every angle.

Screenshot 1 112c49 She Texted Her Mom Just Because She Was Anxious, And Both Her Parents Flew In That Same Day

Everybody’s trying their best here.

Screenshot 2 e3c0bc She Texted Her Mom Just Because She Was Anxious, And Both Her Parents Flew In That Same Day

That little slide was right outta Hollywood.

Screenshot 3 72d3f7 She Texted Her Mom Just Because She Was Anxious, And Both Her Parents Flew In That Same Day

Just so sweet.

Screenshot 4 f308fe She Texted Her Mom Just Because She Was Anxious, And Both Her Parents Flew In That Same Day

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter