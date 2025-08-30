She Thought Marriage Wasn’t For Her, But Then Her Friend’s Beautiful Wedding Custom Changed Her Mind And Filled Her With Hope

Sometimes it takes a kind friend to believe in us, even when we don’t believe in ourselves.

One woman had given up on finding the love of her life, but when a dear friend sweetly included her in her wedding ceremony, it gave her a newfound sense of hope she hadn’t felt before.

My friend got married. She did something that made me realise someday I will too. We have been friends since high school, and we went to the same college, though with different majors. She’s one of the nicest girls you can meet. She was a great student, all her friends love her, and she works really hard. I always admired her for this. She got married a couple of weeks ago.

The ceremony got her thinking about her own marriage philosophy.

During the ceremony, held in a church, I got to thinking, as one does at a wedding, “I would never get married in a church, I don’t even want to get married, who would I even marry anyway,” etc.

But then one very special wedding custom made her look at things differently.

At the reception, one of the bridesmaids handed me a little ribbon with my name embroidered on it. In my country, we have a tradition to put the names of single people—friends and family of the bride, usually—in the hem of the bride’s dress so they too find love.

She couldn’t believe just how touching this gesture was for her.

I didn’t think much of it until a few days ago. Maybe someday I’ll want to get married. And maybe I’ll find someone that I will want to marry. And if the nicest, most lovable girl believes I will find love so much that she put my name in her wedding dress, maybe I believe too.

She was sure she’d never find love, but this kind gesture opened her mind to new possibilities.

Her friend’s tender tradition was all it took to remind her that love may just be around the corner.

Friendship really is one of the best things life has to offer.

