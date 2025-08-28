She Told Her Boyfriend That If He Got More Pets She Wouldn’t Take Care Of Them, But He Called Her Bluff And Found Out The Hard Way That She Wasn’t Joking

If you like a lot of pets, it’s important to date someone who also likes a lot of pets.

What would you do if your partner wanted to get more pets even though you already have quite a few pets? Would you be excited about it and offer to help, or would you tell him that if he gets more pets they are entirely his responsibility?

In today’s story, one woman chooses the second option, but her boyfriend didn’t realize she was serious until it was too late.

Let’s find out what happened.

AITAH for not taking care of my BF pets after I told him I wouldn’t? My BF has wanted to get chickens and goats for years, I’ve always told him that he could if he wanted to but I wouldn’t be helping him with them. I work full time, I do all the cooking and cleaning and care taking of our current pets (4 cats and 3 large dogs, two of which are elderly and one that’s diabetic) and I’m not interested in taking on more. Ive made this clear to him, that if he got more animals they would be his sole responsibility. We live on 1/3 of an acre in the suburbs, I don’t think this is enough room for them and I’ve told him that.

He must not have thought she was serious.

Well he got 6 chickens and 2 goats. So far he’s been the one taking care of them but he recently had to travel for work and be gone for 4 days. He asked if I would take care of them and I said no, and when he asked what he was supposed to do I told him to hire a pet sitter or something, basically to figure it out. Well he leaves for his work trip and texts me a list of what to do for his chickens and goats while he’s away.

She hired a pet sitter.

I called someone that’s pet sit for us before and ask if she’d be interested. She agreed for an extra fee because it’s last minute and that’s a lot of animals. I sent her his list and paid her rate up front from my boyfriend’s “fun money” account (I’m on his accounts because I also do the bills and budgeting). It came to $475 plus I tipped her $50 so $525.

Her boyfriend is really mad.

He called me ticked off saying I should have either taken care of them or used my own money and he expects me to pay him back (I refused). Maybe I shouldn’t have just used his money without saying anything, for that I think I may be TAH. AITAH for using my boyfriend’s money to pay a pet sitter for his animals without his knowledge or consent?

She could’ve told him that’s what she was going to do before she did it. That would’ve given him the option to call a pet sitter and negotiate the rate.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks her decision about the pets was perfectly reasonable, but there’s a bigger issue.

Another person wonders why she’s still with her boyfriend.

I agree that they don’t have enough land for all these animals.

This person thinks she needs to stop ignoring the red flags.

Everyone seems to think she should leave her boyfriend.

His pets, his problem.

