She Took Her Mom On A Cruise, But She’s Going On Another And Doesn’t Want Her Mom To Tag Along

WIBTA if I told my mom my upcoming trip is just for my son and I? I have a 4 year old son with special needs and I am a single parent so day to day life can be overwhelming sometimes. My mom always wanted to go on a cruise so last year I saved to treat her, my son, and I to go on a 7 day cruise for her 70th birthday. I paid for everything except her passport and airline ticket (hotel, cruise fare, excursions, all of her purchases, tips, gratuities, transportation to port). For the three of us, it was close to $8,000. We went over Christmas break and were in an ocean balcony.

While I had fun, we always had to do what she wanted since it was “her cruise” so I missed out on a lot. She spent most of the time eating (and complaining about the lack of her favorite foods) and complaining how boring everything was despite never wanting to leave the room. If I booked anything, she would wait to the last minute to decide not to do it so I lost money. At the end of the cruise, she commented that we should do an entire family cruise this year. I told her that my son and I would be taking a vacation by ourselves this year. I was planning Disney but my son is still afraid of the characters so I decided to do another cruise. I found one that was 8 days and would only cost my son and I $3100 plus airfare. It’s pricey because we are going over Christmas break. I put down the deposit but haven’t finished paying it off.

Last night, she asked me who my travel agent was because she wanted to take a trip. I asked where she wanted to go and she mentioned the 4 stops my son and I will be going on. She said she wanted to come along with my cousin. My cousin is not someone I want my son around. I really don’t want them to come because I really want to enjoy my vacation and get to experience everything my son and I want to do. WIBTA if I told her I don’t want her and my cousin to come along because I want to enjoy my trip.

She could still find out! Plus you often lose money when cancelling a trip.

Right, it’s possible you could always avoid her.

I wouldn’t put it past her. She sounds like Marie from Everybody Loves Raymond.

You need to be firm with a parent like this.

