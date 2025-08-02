She Waited Years To Divorce For Her Family’s Sake, But When She Finally Left Her Family Still Said It Was The Wrong Time

Some marriages don’t last forever, but is there just a thing as a good time to call it quits?

AITA for saying my family should just tell me to never divorce since it’s always the wrong time in their opinion? I (29f) want to start by saying I did go to my family for advice and support after the birth of my second child 2.5 years ago. I did tell them I wasn’t happy and was considering divorce. I also listened to them when they said I should wait until the PP hormones had time to settle and we were back to a normal routine. However, this time I did not go to them and they offered me their unsolicited opinions after I had already left my husband.

So with that out of the way, I’ll get to the point of this post. Almost two months ago I left my husband of 7 years and the father of my two kids. I filed for divorce also. This was not a decision that happened overnight. It’s been 3 years since I was happy with him and he made no effort to work on things. Right after I found out I was pregnant with our second child he changed his behavior. He puts nothing into our family anymore.

He would rather play football with his friends than spend time with me or our kids. He brings them over all the time to play football in our yard and he ignores his responsibilities, his children and me. I tried to get on top of it when I noticed the change first but he brushed off my comment and told me he was just enjoying guy time. I tried to set time up for us to spend as husband and wife and as a family and he’d make plans with his friends instead.

He was at a football game with a group of his friends when I gave birth to our second child. He left me in labor to go and he knew he wouldn’t make it back in time. And he had photos all over Instagram and TikTok. I was upset about it for weeks after so I turned to my family and told them everything going on. They said things were just unsettled with a new baby in the house and it wasn’t a good or right time to divorce and I needed to wait for those pesky PP hormones to go. They said it should be at least 1 year but 2 needed before I could say if divorce was right or not.

In that time (and I gave it over two years) things got worse and my husband was less involved with time. He started spending more on football related things too and brushed off all attempts I made to work on our marriage. I asked him for marriage counseling five times. Each time he sad no. I made a couple of appointments for us with a marriage counselor and told him I’d be there and he needed to be too to save our marriage and he didn’t come either time. The second time this happened is when I called it quits. He hasn’t fought it either. He moved into a bachelor pad with a few of his guy friends and that was it.

Even with that info when my family became aware that I had actually filed they tried to tell me I rushed into it and it wasn’t the right time to divorce. They said I should focus on working things out. I told them I’d tried but he wasn’t interested and that was done. They told me again it wasn’t the right time and I only had my youngest 2.5 years ago. I lost my temper with their comments and asked why they didn’t just tell me to never divorce since clearly it would never be the right time in their mind.

My family said that wasn’t fair and I had gone to them for advice before. I said I didn’t go to them this time and I regretted waiting like they told me to. They said I was taking my frustration with my (stbex) husband out on them. I don’t think I did but maybe I’m wrong about that and they’re right. AITA?

Sometimes, family advice just keeps you stuck—and this time, she’s not willing to stay trapped by anyone’s “perfect timing” but her own.

Reddit votes are in: NTA.

When is the “right time” to leave?

