She Walked Into A Fancy Store Looking Ratty, But That Didn’t Stop A Confused Shopper From Mistaking Her For Staff

by Benjamin Cottrell

People often see what they expect, not what’s actually in front of them.

When a woman showed up to a high-end store dressed for comfort, a stranger mistook her for someone on payroll.

She barely had time to laugh in his face before he scurried away.

My Department Store Attire

I had gone into an “upper scale” department store in the mall to look for a dress for an occasion.

But she wasn’t exactly dressed the part.

It was my day off, so as per usual I was rocking my ratty Converse, shorts, a tank top with a band logo, and hadn’t done my hair—sunglasses on the collar of my shirt.

Apparently though, other thought her attire was up to snuff.

I was feeling a little dorky for going into this store in the first place looking so underdressed, as my true self usually is. But I was approached by a guy who asked, “You work here, do you know where the bedding is?”

Puzzled, she tries and fails to crack a joke.

My brain literally stopped working because I had no idea why he would have thought I worked there at all, since in no way, shape, or form would I meet any kind of dress code for a department store that day.

I shook my head laughing. “No, but I do work retail at a different store. I must have the retail worker scent.”

He walked off silently. I think I weirded him out.

She may not have found a dress, but she did make a stranger question his life choices. And that’s just as good.

What did Reddit think?

This user makes an amusing analogy.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 10.57.28 AM She Walked Into A Fancy Store Looking Ratty, But That Didnt Stop A Confused Shopper From Mistaking Her For Staff

It really wasn’t even phrased as a question.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 10.57.56 AM She Walked Into A Fancy Store Looking Ratty, But That Didnt Stop A Confused Shopper From Mistaking Her For Staff

She should have really committed to the bit.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 10.58.29 AM She Walked Into A Fancy Store Looking Ratty, But That Didnt Stop A Confused Shopper From Mistaking Her For Staff

This guy is the one who deserved to be called out.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 10.58.55 AM She Walked Into A Fancy Store Looking Ratty, But That Didnt Stop A Confused Shopper From Mistaking Her For Staff

He walked off in silence, probably regretting the conversation more than she did.

Mental note: Next time, avoid eye contact.

