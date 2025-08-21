She Wanted To Help Out Her Younger Sister, And Suggested Maybe Going To Therapy, But Dad Is Not Ok With Any of It

If you’ve got a sibling, younger or older, in your corner, that’s genuinely a fantastic blessing to have.

AITA for trying to be a big sister So I (F19) have a little sister (F9) and I really need advice if I’m the A.

Here’s the situation with the family:

I have divorced parents and live with my mom, the little sister is my half sibling and have a same dad. When I last saw her she told me, her parents are fighting again and at this point she wants them to divorce. I told her that, it’s not her fault and if she ever needs me day and night I’m gonna be there. She told me that I would be a great therapist since I wanna study psychology at uni.

But this conversation was intercepted.

Yesterday my dad called to explain why my sister wants to go to therapy and if I’m giving her some ideas. I told him that we were talking and she just told me how she wishes they’d divorce. He told me it’s not my place to deal with his relationship and not to talk about the problems my sister has. I told him, she’s my sister and hang up.

Now he’s really mad.

After that he sent me DM along the lines of: “it’s not you’re place to handle my child’s problems even if it’s just hearing them out, she’s just nine and you’re not a therapist”. So AITA ? I just wanna be there for my sister.

