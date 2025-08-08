She Was Super Excited For Her Friend’s Big Destination Wedding, But Now The Friendship Is Waning And She Doesn’t Want To Go

I’ve been part of a LOT of weddings. I’ve been a best man a couple of times, a groomsman, a bridesman, a musician, DJ, MC, videographer, even the officiant a few times.

So I can say from experience: asking your guests to come spend a lot of money to be part of your wedding is a big, BIG ask.

And when they say no, you should respect it. Especially if you’ve been giving them the cold shoulder…

Let’s see why this woman has changed her mind about attending her friend’s wedding.

AITA for deciding not to attend my friend’s Mexico destination wedding? I was originally going and super excited when she announced her Mexico wedding about 2 years ago and I held a room reservation at the resort with a $1 deposit.

However, over the 2 years since then, the nature of our friendship dramatically changed and she has not been a good friend to me.

Here’s how things have changed.

She moved five hours away and makes little to no effort to keep up a friendship despite me often messaging her or asking to meet up when she visits home, which she treats like a chore and always feels “too tired” to meet up. She even started excluding me from gatherings with our larger group of mutual friends. I am not invited to the bachelorette party either which I was surprised by as we used to be close.

This is a pricey trip, keep in mind.

Anyway, the destination wedding was going to cost me about $2,000 to attend and a week of vacation from work. I decided not to go because I don’t think she is treating me like a good friend and even mentioned she just wants people there because her and her finance get a free room if they have enough rooms booked. However, she is really upset that I’m no longer going and is not speaking to me at all now (though she barely was speaking to me before). AITA?

Was she wrong to decide not to go to the wedding?

Here’s what the comments made of this on Reddit:

This person is on OP’s side.

A LOT can happen in 2 years. I mean…remember 2019?

There are better ways to spend that cash.

It’s not a celebration if it’s just an obligation.

“Hey it turns out $2k is a little too steep for me right now,” is all the reason anyone should ever need.

