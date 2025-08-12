She Was Tired Of Rewarding Her Lying Sister’s Toxic Behavior, So When Her Sister Asked For A Place To Stay, She Told Her To Get A Hotel

Trust between siblings can feel impossible to rebuild once it starts to wear thin.

One woman had looked the other way plenty of times for her sister’s pathological lying, but when her sister asked for a favor, she wasn’t so sure she deserved one.

AITA for not letting my sister stay at my apartment because she refuses to apoplogize for lying, My sister (21yo) has a bad habit of lying, and it is starting to bother me a lot.

Last week, she lied to me again about walking our dogs when I know she did not, and she refuses to admit that she lied and apologize. I know this is a tiny lie, but she lies frequently and easily. I am moving into a new apartment near DC next week.

My sister has an upcoming conference for an internship in DC and asked to stay at my apartment. I told my sister that she is more than welcome to stay with me, but she first needs to admit to lying and apologize. She is refusing to do what I asked, so I have informed her that she will need to get a hotel room.

I know my sister is more than financially capable of affording a hotel room, and I would not have done this if she couldn’t. I am just tired of not being able to trust my sister. So, AITA for enforcing a boundary in this way?

Lying of any kind erodes trust — there’s no way around that.

Lying about caring for a living being like a dog is not a “small lie”.

Being related to someone shouldn’t mean letting them off the hook when they do something wrong.

