She Wasn’t Able To Make Her Husband A Cake For His Birthday, And He Got Upset With Her About It

AITA for not making my husband a cake on his birthday? “Every year I make my husband a cake for his birthday. He doesn’t like parties so we always do something small with our kids and we each give him a handmade gift (I always have them do cards and pick out something small for him at the store) and I will go all out on his cake. His favorite is my “death by chocolate” cake with my whipped peanut butter buttercream, and little crumbled up Reese’s between the layers.

So this year we had just moved into a new home THE DAY BEFORE his birthday! I had told him beforehand (like a week before) that since we both work and I’m gonna be drowning in boxes and work that I might not be able to make his cake. He just said “it’s ok I know you will make time you always do”. I told him again a couple days before that it isn’t like the other times where I stay up late after work, I’m really not gonna have time to bake anything extravagant. Maybe a box cake with some frosting in a can. He just winked and said “ok babe”. So fast forward to the night before his birthday. We had JUST moved into the house. I don’t know where anything is at but I managed to get the supplies I needed but THE OVEN THAT CAME WITH THE HOUSE WASN’T WORKING.

After calling and calling for the appliance technician to come out he said he couldn’t come out for a week. So last minute I just bought a Reese’s Ice Cream cake and got a single card for me and the kids to fill out and got a balloon with it. The morning of his birthday he comes down the stairs and he seemed pretty happy! He read the card and gave me and the kids hugs and kisses and thanked us like usual. Then after our son’s color guard practice I asked where he wanted to go out to eat since I couldn’t make his birthday dinner either like I usually do. He seemed to be in a bad mood (I figured it was cause we were outside during practice and it was hot outside). Then he turned to me and said “I don’t want to go anywhere, my birthday has been bad enough”. I was shocked to say the least. I said “what do you mean?”

He said “You really couldn’t make me a cake?” I reminded him that the oven is broken and there’s nothing I can do about it. And this man really said to me “You could have went to your sister’s house and made it, you just didn’t want to”. I told him of course I didn’t want to. I had worked all day and I TRIED to make a simple cake but the oven didn’t work. I’m not gonna go to my sisters house that’s 40 minutes away at 11 pm. I would have to get the kids out of bed and ruin their night (they are both autistic and I’m not gonna give them a harder time than they already are having from such a big change). Then he said “never mind it doesn’t matter you didn’t even get me a gift either.” Now I’m sitting here feeling like a total ******* cause I did forget his gift from both me and the kids. And I guess I could have tried making the cake at a family members house beforehand but I didn’t think about it. AITA?”

