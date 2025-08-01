She Wears Her AirPods When She’s Working From Home, But Her Husband Is Upset She Doesn’t Hear Him Call For Her

Working from home can be wonderful, but depending on who you live with, it can also be very distracting.

AITA for wearing headphones while WFH and not hearing my husband call for me? I (32F) am looking for some outside perspective on an ongoing issue with my husband (36M). For background, I used to wear my AirPods a lot while doing things around the house, and my husband felt like I was not present and was tuning him out. I understood his feelings and made a conscious effort to change—I now rarely wear my AirPods in common areas of our home or when I know he’s around.

However, I work from home a few days a week, and when I’m in my home office, I wear headphones for calls or to listen to music so I can focus (I have ADHD and this really helps me). This morning, I was checking emails and listening to music in my office when my husband came in, visibly upset. He said he’d been calling my name from downstairs and was frustrated that I didn’t hear him because of my headphones. He was looking for his computer charger and said that if he didn’t have to run up and down the stairs, he’d have more energy to take care of things at home. He then told me I needed to empty the dishwasher because he was “too tired” of having to run up and down the stairs all of time.

Side note: He does a lot around the house, which I really do appreciate. I am happy to do my part, but often he gets to things before I do because I’m working during the day. He is currently interviewing for jobs, but even though he isn’t working right now, he’s very busy working on our new house, networking, applying, and interviewing.

There was another instance last week: He told me in the morning he’d be going to the grocery store, so I helped make the list and then went to my home office to work. I had calls that morning, so my AirPods were in. I didn’t know exactly when he was planning to leave, or that he had left, because I was working. When he got home, he called my name to help unload groceries, but I didn’t hear him. He was frustrated again and said we keep having the same issue with my AirPods. I told him if I’d known he wanted help unloading or when he was coming back, I would have been ready, but I can’t monitor his actions while I’m working. He disagrees and says I’m in the wrong.

I do agree that it was an issue in the past, but him expecting me to not wear my AirPods at all while I’m working feels a bit extreme. I feel frustrated because it’s hard for me to focus on work as it is, and I don’t think it’s fair for him to expect me to be available at any moment during my work hours just because I’m at home. I also feel like some of these issues could be solved with clearer communication. But he feels I should just be more considerate because he’s also busy. AITA for wearing headphones while working in my home office and not hearing him call me? Or am I being inconsiderate? Thanks for your input!

