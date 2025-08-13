She Went Out For Drinks With Her Coworkers, And Her Boss Gave Her A Hard Time About It

This story is just plain old WEIRD.

Boss forbids her employees from meeting up after work. “Here’s another one from my days of working with Amy’s bakery evil twin sister. It was my birthday (yay!), and I was at work. The boss is chuffed, as she’s bought me a cupcake and one of those giant chocolate cake toppers with happy birthday written on it. You generally buy those things to put on a cake, but whatever, free chocolate cake topper. At the end of the day, a work colleague goes to the bottle shop next door while another helps me cash up. We lock the doors and head off to the local park with some crackers and dip, and alcohol. Now, we’re not ferals, and being that we’re in a rural area neither of us wants to drive home intoxicated because it’s dark and there’s a real danger of hitting kangaroos. We head back into town, and into the local pub because we’re hungry, and the girls had decided to surprise me with a cake (aww) and a box of dinosaurs (hey, I like dinosaurs OK!). We hang around with the locals for a while before heading home.

The next day, crazy boss lady sees me walk in and corners me. She has a deranged look on her face. “Where were you last night?” The hair on my neck suddenly stands on end. Something’s up, but I’m not sure what yet. I say “it was my birthday, so the girls and I went out for a few hours”. Not that it’s any of her business. Crazy boss lady loses it. “You people CANNOT go out drinking after work, WHAT IF SOMEBODY SEES YOU”???

Then she forbids us from visiting the pub. “Furthermore” she says, “my husband Jerkface checked the security cameras last night because we needed to know where you girls were going, and YOU PUT ALCOHOL ON THE COUNTER. You do not, EVER, put alcohol on the counter”. “Uhh… But the store was closed and the doors were locked”. I was told it didn’t matter, and we were to go home at the end of our shift. Jerkface then grills me the next day, on how irresponsible we all were for going out for a drink. I mean, what if someone recognized us from the shop? WHAT THEN?! He wants us to go straight home after work. We still went to the pub on occasion, but we would all leave covertly and at staggered times so it didn’t look suspicious when they reviewed the footage later on.”

