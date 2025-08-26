She Wore The Wrong Outfit To Shop On Her Day Off, So Four Different Customers Mistook Her For Staff And Tried To Put Her To Work

It only takes a few wrong assumptions to turn a day off into unpaid emotional labor.

One shopper walked into an Old Navy wearing casual clothes and a Bluetooth headset, but to four different other shoppers, that might as well have been a name tag.

The questions kept coming, and her patience wore thin.

Read on for the full story!

Four different patrons thought I worked at Old Navy Years ago I was browsing at Old Navy after work. At the time I was in basic jeans and a plain-colored T-shirt, no design. I had my headphones from work around my neck, the kind that are Bluetooth and magnetize together like a necklace.

This quickly proved to be the wrong outfit choice.

From the front door, a lady stopped to ask me for more carts. I said I didn’t know, I don’t work here. She politely apologized and we laughed it off.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Five more steps, someone asked me if the jeans they wanted came in whatever size. I said, “idk, check in the stack… I don’t work here.” She was like, “Oh,” and we gave a small laugh.

And then it happened AGAIN.

Ten more steps, someone taps me on the shoulder to ask where the baby clothes were or something. I said, “I think in the back? I don’t work here.” She looked me up and down and was like, “Oh, my bad,” and walked off.

But the next customer wasn’t so nice.

The final boss came up to me angry with some jeggings and demanded I help her find whatever size. I was not so nice to her. “I. Do. Not. Work. Here.” And she got annoyed: “But you’re literally wearing a headset.”

She couldn’t help but yell at this point.

“I’m literally wearing headphones. And why are you arguing with me? I don’t work here!” And she huffed and walked off. Now I don’t wear headphones in Old Navy cause ugh, that was so annoying lol.

Maybe she just radiates “employee energy.”

Having one customer mistake you is annoying, but four?!

What did Reddit think?

Some employees look for any employee to bother with questions, regardless of if it’s an employee for the correct store.

Some people have the good fortune of being unapproachable.

Being blunt is sometimes the only way out of an uncomfortable situation.

Now she knows better than to wear her headphones to Old Navy.

She went in for jeans, not to be put to work.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.