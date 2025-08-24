August 24, 2025 at 6:48 am

She’s Tired Of Sitting Through Awful Presentation Cliches, And She’s Here To Take a Stand Against Them

by Ben Auxier

Meredith McKenzie in her yard

TikTok/meredithymckenzie

I’ve spent a lot of time onstage in my life.

Usually not giving speeches per say, though that has occasionally been the gig.

There are certain things that are important when bringing an audience onboard, and keeping them there.

Then there are the things people THINK are important, but are actually war crimes, as pointed out by TikTok user @meredithymckenzie:

Meredith McKenzie in her yard

TikTok/meredithymckenzie

“Okay, here’s my top 3 things that if a presenter starts their presentation with any of these, I already know I’m gonna hate it and probably hate them.”

Meredith McKenzie in her yard

TikTok/meredithymckenzie

“So, number one, if they say, ‘good morning, everybody! Oh, come on, we could do better than that, GOOD MORNING!’ Shut up. Just shut up, okay? Stop trying to hype me up. I already don’t want to be here. Zip it.”

Meredith McKenzie in her yard

TikTok/meredithymckenzie

“Okay, number two, if they’re having microphone issues, and then, like, they get a little feedback, and then they go, ‘you know what? I don’t even need to use this. You guys can hear me, right?’ Just use the microphone, okay? And stop thinking that being loud is, like – I just. I hate it. I hate it.”

Meredith McKenzie in her yard

TikTok/meredithymckenzie

“Number three, and this is probably universal. Anything that starts with, ‘I know we’re tired, and I know everybody just really wants to sit and listen. Okay? But if you could stand up -‘ immediately, no. Okay, I will not stand up, and I will not engage in whatever activity you’re forcing me to do. I don’t care what the research says. Don’t make us stand up and do anything. I just want to sit here and get this over with. Thank you.”

@meredithymckenzie

Teacher PD season is approaching…honorable mention for when they tell us to shut our computers #teachersoftiktok #professionaldevelopment #adhd

♬ original sound – Meredith McKenzie

The hate is well-founded.

Screenshot 1 06c939 Shes Tired Of Sitting Through Awful Presentation Cliches, And Shes Here To Take a Stand Against Them

Can we do better, Todd? CAN WE?!

Screenshot 2 cd1262 Shes Tired Of Sitting Through Awful Presentation Cliches, And Shes Here To Take a Stand Against Them

Maybe YOU should do better than that.

Screenshot 3 f471d0 Shes Tired Of Sitting Through Awful Presentation Cliches, And Shes Here To Take a Stand Against Them

Use their strategies against them.

Screenshot 4 0b3845 Shes Tired Of Sitting Through Awful Presentation Cliches, And Shes Here To Take a Stand Against Them

While we’re at it, I’d like to add some things to the list of speech/presentation no-no’s:

  • Explaining how you had to spend time thinking about how you were going to put this presentation together. We assume that part happened. We don’t need to hear about it.
  • Using a polite laugh response as an excuse to continue doing bits for the next three minutes. You’ve killed it. It’s dead now.
  • Literally any use of the word “synergy.”

