Should You Move Frequently Instead Of Renewing Your Lease? This Guy Makes The Case. – ‘There’s no new renovations. $200 cheaper than what I’m paying currently.’

Well, this is one I haven’t heard before…

A man named J took to TikTok and he offered viewers an unusual piece of advice.

J said that he thinks it’s better to move around to different apartments than to renew leases.

J said, “I seen a creator on here talking about people need to stop moving and bouncing around. That’s why the rent’s high. Just renew your lease, like all this other stuff. But, let me give you the perspective of a mover, right?”

He continued, “I’ve had five apartments in the last five years. Let me tell you why. In one of my apartments, my lease was up. They sent me a renewal offer. They said, ‘Your rent is going up $150.’ I said, ‘Why?'”

J said, “Nothing has changed in this place. If anything it should go down. After all the damages I caused in here and my kid. So, but it’s going up? They said, “Yeah you know the market, blah, blah, blah.'”

He added, “The market? I do my research, I pull up the website. There’s a unit next door available. Same layout, same floor plan, same style. There’s no new renovations. $200 cheaper than what I’m paying currently. Not the new rent. That would’ve been $350 cheaper. What I have now it was $200 cheaper than that. But what’s the catch? It’s for new tenants. New business. So, I try to call them, try to figure this out. ‘Hey bro, by the way, can I just move in that one? Because, I’m gonna just move in there, it’s $200 cheaper. Same floor plan, same everything we good, right?”

J said that the employee told him, “No, you actually have to pay a $500 transfer fee just to move units. And then on top of that, you don’t get that new price, that new rent. That’s only for new tenants. Since you’re an existing tenant, it would just be the same rent as your other place.”

He then said to viewers, “Make it make sense. So then I say, ‘You know what, screw it, we gone. 60 days, here you go. We out.’ I check the apartment website, what do you know? The unit that I’m moving out of is now $200 cheaper for a new tenant. You see how that works?”

J added, “It’s not us, it’s the apartment complexes, it’s the scam that they have going on. But this is the best part. When you pull up a new complex. They will have newer renovations. And they’ll give you two months free, just because you’re a new tenant moving in.”

He continued, “So while moving costs and all of that sucks, for sure I hate doing that. In the long run, I have a cheaper place. A nicer place, and two months free. So, that is why I move around. It’s not our fault at all. It’s the apartment’s fault, it’s the apartment industry.”

