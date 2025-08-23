Sick Employee Asked To Work From Home, But When The Boss Denied The Request, The Employee Coughed In His Office

Some people don’t care until it affects them directly.

Imagine being sick with a doctor’s note and antibiotics to prove it. Would you take a sick day, go to work anyway, or ask to work from home?

This Redditor wanted to work from home, but the boss denied this request. Keep reading to find out how tried to get the boss to change his mind.

Won’t let me work from home while I’m contagious? Bet. I am the type of person who doesn’t get a lot of symptoms when sick. A scratchy throat, a runny nose, but nothing that really knocks me out of commission. However, I try to remain aware that anyone else my contagious self infects might not be so fortunate.

And on one particular day, this worker had all the signs of being sick.

So, one morning, I wake up feeling off and text my boss that I’m going to Urgent Care and will let him know what they say. I get strep throat a lot and had it again, so they give me antibiotics & send me on my way. Call my boss and ask him if I can work from home (100% of my job can be done from home). “No,” he says. “You either need to take a sick day or come in.”

So, the employee obeys their orders.

So I tell him, “Okay, see you shortly.” Now, my boss is the type of person who doesn’t really listen. He hears what he wants to hear and most everything else goes in one ear and out the other. I pull into the parking lot, put a mask on, and head straight to his office. When I barge in, he’s in the middle of a video call, so my one colleague overhears all this and has to keep from laughing. Boss says, “Oh, they gave you a clean bill of health?”

But the OP is nowhere near healthy.

I say, “Nope. Like I told you on the phone, I feel decent enough, but am sick and contagious.” I reached into my pocket to pull out a pill bottle, “Gotta be on these antibiotics for at least a day before I’m not.” I even coughed a bit for dramatic effect as I stood there, breathing his air.

You never believe what happens next…

“Oh,” he says, the color beginning to drain from his face. “Well, why don’t go you ahead and work from home today.” “I’ll do that, boss.” Funny how that’s fine now that he’s at risk.

So, the boss changed his tune when he was at risk — what does Reddit think about this? Let’s read the comments below to get a better idea.

This boss changed his mind quickly!

