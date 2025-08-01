Single Man Finally Refused To Babysit At A Family Gathering, So He Got Called Selfish And Disrespectful

Being the youngest adult in the family has its disadvantages.

This man is 25 and has no wife or kids, so during family events, he’s the immediate “go-to person” for childcare.

He doesn’t want to be treated like a babysitter, so he finally stood up for himself.

It didn’t go well.

Read the full story below.

“AITA for refusing to be the free babysitter at every family function just ‘cause I’m the youngest dude in the family?” I keep getting stuck watching my little cousins (ages baby to 8) at every single family thing. Cause my tías are like, “Ay, Jaime, you’re such a responsible young man!” Translation: “We wanna drink wine and gossip without ankle-biters wrecking the vibe.”

This man finally refused.

Yesterday, I finally snapped. I told them, “Nah, I didn’t sign up for this.” And now, the group chat’s blowing up. They are calling me “selfish” and “disrespectful.”

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

Even my brother Jon (23, who dipped to college and never looked back) hit me with: “Bruh, they’re wildin’, but you could’ve been smoother.” So, AITA? Like, is it really my job to play “built-in daycare?” Just ‘cause I’m the only guy under 25 who hasn’t knocked someone up yet?

They aren’t his kids. He doesn’t have to watch them. Let their parents watch them.

A family member who’s single doesn’t equate to “free babysitter.”

