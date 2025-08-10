Soldier Is Told Not To Drink Water In Plain Sight When Checking IDs At The Gate, So He Takes The IDs With Him To Drink Water Out Of Sight

When it’s hot outside, it’s important to make sure you stay hydrated.

Imagine working outside on a really hot day and being told that you can’t drink water where anyone can see you.

Would you follow the order as directed, or would you let the new rule slip to someone who might have the power to change it?

In today’s story, which takes place in the military, one person complies with a rule about not drinking water in plain sight.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Can’t Drink Water in Plain Sight with a 110 Degree Heat Index This current heat wave reminds me of when I worked security at Fort Lee, VA. We were in the middle of a heat wave. A LT told us we could not drink water in plain sight. We could drink in the guard house or a side building. Not in the open when checking ID cards. My shift started at 1245.

He followed orders.

After about 30 minutes into the shift, a vehicle with four colonels inside came into my lane. I collect all the IDs and walk to the guard house. I proceed to take a good drink from my Camelbak. I walk back to the vehicle.

He told the colonel why he did that.

The colonel that was driving asked what was that all about. I inform him that my LT says we can’t drink water in plain sight while the heat index is 110 degrees. I also tell him that I kept the IDs so he wouldn’t run the gate. About 20 minutes later that same LT drove to all the gates saying we can now drink water in plain sight.

That rule didn’t last long, thank goodness!

