Son Moved In With His Mom To Help Her Out, But He’s Tired Of All The Chaos And He’s Threatening To Move Out

They say you can never go home again…

And for a lot of people, that old saying is absolutely true.

Take this guy, for example: he moved back home to help out his mom after his dad passed away, but things aren’t going well and he’s thinking about packing up and leaving.

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for expecting peace and boundaries after moving back in with my mom? “I (28M) moved back into my childhood home recently after my dad passed away 3 months ago. I make decent money (~$250K/year), and I work from home. I moved back to support my 66-year-old mom, and while I expected some lack of privacy, I didn’t expect to become the new dumping ground for all the responsibilities my dad used to quietly shoulder. My sister (34F) is 7 months pregnant and owns a super reactive cockapoo that barks at everything — footsteps, the TV, people standing up, even silence. The barking sets off our older dog, creating a constant bark loop throughout the day.

Every weekday at 6:30 am, the cockapoo gets dropped off so she can commute to work. Her husband doesn’t drive, so she does it all — but that doesn’t mean it should all land on me. I’m being woken up at 6:30 am to chaos I didn’t ask for, and it’s the same deal on weekends if she wants to go out. I’ve suggested training or a dog sitter, but she always says she can’t afford it or that the dog won’t do well. Meanwhile, I’m just stuck with the fallout. My dad never wanted the dog either — but she brought it anyway, and he ended up watching it daily. He didn’t like conflict, so he just took it on. Now that he’s gone, I feel like I’ve inherited his stress, and I’m not handling it the same way. When I bring up needing quiet for work or push back on constant barking, I get guilt-tripped: “She’s pregnant,” “It’s just one more month,” “You make good money, you can deal.” I even get snide comments from my mom like “Must be nice, some people have real jobs,” if I’m seen on my phone during a lighter work day.

Then there’s my other sister (36F), who comes in and out constantly from her 3 part-time jobs. The traffic adds up — the dogs bark every time someone comes through the door. When my dad was alive, he used to drive her everywhere — like clockwork. He’d take her out at 8 am, pick her up at 9 am. Then again at 10:30 am, pick her up at 1 pm. Then at 2:30 pm for her last shift, and pick her up at 6pm. Six drives a day. That’s not normal, and it was clearly wearing him down. I know he did it because he loved us, but that kind of nonstop sacrifice became expected. And now, even though she drives herself, the constant in-and-out still triggers the dogs, which start barking every time the door opens. It’s just chaos all day.

Both of my sisters have their own homes and husbands, yet they’re here every day — for meals, dog care, convenience. I’ve told my mom: I get it’s your house, but if I’m going to live here, I need things to be more reasonable. If not, I’ll move out again. She says I’m being too harsh, and maybe it’s my tone — but I see this as the adult way to handle things. I do feel guilty. I know my sister’s going through a lot. But her life — the 5:30 am wake-ups, the husband who doesn’t drive, the long commute — isn’t mine. I didn’t choose this. AITA for not just “toughing it out” since it’s “only one more month until she’s on maternity”?”

