Southwest Customer Never Gets Charged For The Boozy Drinks on Her Flight, So Has She Discovered Some Kind of Glitch?

Personally, I’m not as negative on airline flights as most people. Even being a bigger guy squished into those little seats, I can still find the wonder in soaring above the clouds, and it sure beats driving for days on end.

Still, it’s not the MOST pleasant experience, and anything that might make it better, like whatever TikTok user @_madisonpamela has discovered, is very welcome:

“Y’all don’t tell southwest but…” begins the caption.

“I have never paid for an adult beverage on board. Every flight I get a little wine or gin and they never actually charge me.”

“Southwest…do y’all have a little crush on me??”

Apparently, this kind of thing is actually pretty common?



Maybe we should all shut up about it…

It could be the exception to get charged, not the rule.

But be careful what you get used to.

I guess the lesson I’ve learned today is that airlines don’t have a very strict inventory system to track the number of drinks that have actually been poured.

Cool!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.