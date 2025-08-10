August 10, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Southwest Customer Never Gets Charged For The Boozy Drinks on Her Flight, So Has She Discovered Some Kind of Glitch?

by Ben Auxier

Personally, I’m not as negative on airline flights as most people. Even being a bigger guy squished into those little seats, I can still find the wonder in soaring above the clouds, and it sure beats driving for days on end.

Still, it’s not the MOST pleasant experience, and anything that might make it better, like whatever TikTok user @_madisonpamela has discovered, is very welcome:

“Y’all don’t tell southwest but…” begins the caption.

“I have never paid for an adult beverage on board. Every flight I get a little wine or gin and they never actually charge me.”

“Southwest…do y’all have a little crush on me??”

Apparently, this kind of thing is actually pretty common?

2025 06 23 22 53 58 Southwest Customer Never Gets Charged For The Boozy Drinks on Her Flight, So Has She Discovered Some Kind of Glitch?
Maybe we should all shut up about it…

2025 06 23 22 54 16 Southwest Customer Never Gets Charged For The Boozy Drinks on Her Flight, So Has She Discovered Some Kind of Glitch?

It could be the exception to get charged, not the rule.

2025 06 23 22 54 26 Southwest Customer Never Gets Charged For The Boozy Drinks on Her Flight, So Has She Discovered Some Kind of Glitch?

But be careful what you get used to.

2025 06 23 22 54 38 Southwest Customer Never Gets Charged For The Boozy Drinks on Her Flight, So Has She Discovered Some Kind of Glitch?

I guess the lesson I’ve learned today is that airlines don’t have a very strict inventory system to track the number of drinks that have actually been poured.

Cool!

