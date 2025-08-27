Stepmom Calls Out Stepson For Ruining Her Newlywed Experience, But He Refuses To Apologize For Being A Horrible Child

Imagine your parents getting divorced, your dad remarrying almost immediately, and the judge deciding that your dad gets full custody. Would you roll with it and adapt to the changes in your family, or would you act out in rebellion?

AITA for not apologizing to my dad and stepmom for being a nightmare of a child growing up? My dad married my stepmom three months after my parents’ divorce and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how their relationship started. I was 13 then. He fought for 50/50 split custody and won it.

I took out all my anger and resentment on their household. I was an actual monster of a child while I was with my dad. But my mom had zero issues with me. I was also very well behaved in school. But over the years, I’ve wrecked a lot of stuff around their house and was generally extremely rude to them. I made both my dad and stepmom cry more than a few times.

When I was 16, I stopped going over to their house. I mellowed out with them but I distanced myself from them. I’m now 28 and recently married. I recently met my dad and stepmom at my grandparents house for an outdoor BBQ.

My stepmom overheard me telling my aunt that I love being newlyweds in a new home. She got extremely upset and said I ruined that experience for her. And she said the least I could do was apologize. I basically scoffed and walked away without even acknowledging her. I think my dad and her handled the situation poorly in general and should’ve been more proactive about dealing with my issues when I was a literal child. AITA?

The stepmom was likely the dad’s mistress, so that’s a completely different situation than the one OP is in as a newlywed.

He doesn’t regret what he did.

