Stepmom Spoils Stepdaughter, So The Little Girl Prefers Spending Time With Her Instead Of Her Birth Mom

Imagine having a child when you’re too young to want to have a child. If you agreed to give the father full custody since he was older and had a job, would you be upset if the child ended up liking her stepmom more than she liked you?

In today’s story, one young lady is in this situation, and it’s making her pretty upset that she can’t compete with her daughter’s stepmom. Her daughter clearly like the stepmom more than her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my daughter that I can’t compete with her stepmom and that if she can’t cope with it, she should live there full time 15 years ago, I (19 at the time) dated this guy, Mark (25 at the time). I got pregnant after a few months with him. I wasn’t ready for a kid so I gave Mark full custody of our daughter, Natalie (now 14), and I’d visit a couple times a year. Mark is from a good family and already had a great job when we first met. He quickly climbed up the ladder and is able to give Natalie a very privileged life.

Natalie’s stepmom is kind of like a super mom.

When Natalie was 2, he met Amy and they got married when Natalie was 4. Natalie and Amy have always been very close and Amy is very involved in her life. She’s room mom, head of the PTA, she was the soccer coach, the softball coach, head of the theater guild, and found a way to be part of everything Natalie was involved in. She also drives Natalie to school early in the mornings so they could stop for breakfast first and she packs Natalies lunch every day, and not something like peanut butter and jelly and a bag of chips. She makes Natalie steak or quiche or lettuce wraps with a side of salad with homemade dressing, fresh fruit, and homemade dessert. Natalie doesn’t understand that the only reason Amy is able to do all of this is because she doesn’t work and she doesn’t have to do much around the house (they have a cleaning service come multiple times a week).

Natalie sounds pretty spoiled.

I recently got an apartment close to Mark and Amy’s house and I have Natalie 1 week out of the month now. It was pretty hard for both of us at first. Natalie had a hard time understanding that we’re not stopping for breakfast before school and the best thing she’s going to get from me for lunch is a turkey sandwich, cookie from the grocery store I work at, a bag of chips, and an apple. She was also not used to the fact that she has to clean up after herself.

Her daughter has been arguing with her about a lot of things.

Natalie was here last week and we were already not getting along because she had an event at school that week that she told Amy about and not me, because she refused to clean her room, and because I found out that she’s been throwing away the lunches I make for her and asking Amy to bring her lunch since she started staying with me. She had a sore throat on Wednesday and I let her stay home from school then started to get ready to leave for work. When I was about to leave she made a comment that Amy always stays home with her when she doesn’t feel well. I said it’s a sore throat and she’ll be fine but she got an attitude and said that I should try to be a good mom like Amy.

Natalie chose Amy.

We ended up arguing and I told her that I can’t compete with Amy and that if she can’t handle that, she needs to go back to her dad’s house. So she called Amy to pick her up and I haven’t heard from her since. I was supposed to take her out for dinner this Saturday but now she doesn’t want to go so I wanted to know if I was a jerk.

Amy has been spoiling Natalie. That’s the real problem. She sounds like a diva.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

