Subway Has A Happy Gilmore Meal With Special $1 Plastic Cups You Can Collect

by Ben Auxier

The Happy Gilmore meal at Subway

TikTok/debbiewilsonn__

Did you know there’s a Happy Gilmore 2?

I didn’t until literally just now when I saw this TikTok and thought to myself “why is Subway doing a movie tie-in with something that came out almost 30 years ago?”

The reception of the sequel is middling so far, though certified positive with both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The reception to this weird Subway meal might be better though, according to the response to this video from TikTok user @debbiewilsonn__:

The Happy Gilmore meal at Subway

TikTok/debbiewilsonn__

It’s like, a whole meal.

The Happy Gilmore meal at Subway

TikTok/debbiewilsonn__

And there’s these collectible cups, along with a sticker of Adam Sandler, FINALLY.

The Happy Gilmore meal at Subway

TikTok/debbiewilsonn__

I feel like it’s a TRUE recession indicator that the cheap plastic cup is an extra dollar rather than just included with the meal, but here we are.

@debbiewilsonn__

The Happy Gilmore menu at Subway is perfect! #happygilmore #happygilmore2 #adamsandler #badbunny #golf #netflix #netflixmovies

♬ original sound – Mike Sybrid

People are REALLY into these cups.

Screenshot 1 b61a3c Subway Has A Happy Gilmore Meal With Special $1 Plastic Cups You Can Collect

But don’t go thinking you can cheat the system.

Screenshot 2 22cff5 Subway Has A Happy Gilmore Meal With Special $1 Plastic Cups You Can Collect

Op, looks like I spoke too soon about the sticker.

Screenshot 3 f71da6 Subway Has A Happy Gilmore Meal With Special $1 Plastic Cups You Can Collect

Collect them all?

Screenshot 4 cc045c Subway Has A Happy Gilmore Meal With Special $1 Plastic Cups You Can Collect

Bruh, it doesn’t even include the sticker.

