Subway Has A Happy Gilmore Meal With Special $1 Plastic Cups You Can Collect

Did you know there’s a Happy Gilmore 2?

I didn’t until literally just now when I saw this TikTok and thought to myself “why is Subway doing a movie tie-in with something that came out almost 30 years ago?”

The reception of the sequel is middling so far, though certified positive with both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The reception to this weird Subway meal might be better though, according to the response to this video from TikTok user @debbiewilsonn__:

It’s like, a whole meal.

And there’s these collectible cups, along with a sticker of Adam Sandler, FINALLY.

I feel like it’s a TRUE recession indicator that the cheap plastic cup is an extra dollar rather than just included with the meal, but here we are.

People are REALLY into these cups.

But don’t go thinking you can cheat the system.

Op, looks like I spoke too soon about the sticker.

Collect them all?

Bruh, it doesn’t even include the sticker.

