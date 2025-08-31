Teacher Was Being Bullied By Her Coworkers At A Religious School, So She Decided To Reply To Their Rude Slack Messages With Provocative Quotes

Some people hide behind labels to avoid criticism, which makes any resolution of conflict way harder than it needs to be.

In this case, a teacher in a religious school was the victim of coworkers who did not follow Bible principles despite enjoying the Christian label.

Well, she decided to call them out on their behavior using Bible quotes.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

I reply to work emails and Slack messages using provocative quotes. I am a teacher (of 12 years, 1st year in the US) and due to desperate circumstances, I’ve been working at a religious school since August. Let me start by saying, I’m not religious, but several of my coworkers are, extremely so, with about 1/3 of them being born again Evangelists, or something like that. Now the first month of the school year my boss didn’t give us a single break. That means that I didn’t get the opportunity to eat or pee at work until halfway through September.

It was a very demanding job, and her boss treated them like robots.

As I was further denied legally required breaks, my boss laughed it off, stating that because we work with kids, we are exempt from California’s labor laws… The principal himself barely shows up more than half the time, and if he does, he leaves by noon. Now, as the year unfolded, I’ve come to find myself bullied, dehumanized, and publicly shamed by my colleagues. I’ve had the school secretary yell and berate me several times in front of my students.

And on top of that, she experienced cyberbullying as well.

I’ve had a lazy, toxic coworker call me out for simple mistakes in front of other coworkers on Slack, trying to humiliate me and virtue signal herself for “picking up the pieces for me.” Most of the time, if I’m asking a question on Slack, no one answers. There is so much more but I won’t even go on.

Things continued getting worse.

It’s now the end of the year and despite being well loved by the students and their parents, I have not had my contract renewed by my misogynistic boss because I’m a female who tries standing up for ethics, to no avail. As the year draws to a close, my coworkers stand in front of my classroom door loudly planning the end-of-the-year potluck that I wasn’t invited to. Half of them ignore me completely. They continue to shame me on Slack.

She had had enough of them living a double life.

So now, since they’re so “Catholic”, and not the “love others” kind of Catholics, moreso the “let’s use Jesus as a shield for being terrible humans” type of Catholics, I’ve changed my work profile picture to Jesus. When they send out Slack messages or work emails, I just reply with Bible quotes about ignoring evil and not succumbing to your enemies. They are mad. I’m delighted.

It’s always the most unchristlike Christians who think they’re above criticism.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

A Bible verse.

Another reader shares a similar story.

Simple like that.

No hate like Christian love.

I guess they needed a reminder that God condemns looking down on others.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.