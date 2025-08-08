Teen Borrowed Money From Her Mom To Buy A PS5, But Faced Heartbreaking Betrayal When Mom Took The Console And Gave It To Her Brother Instead

Teenagers often rely on their parents for financial help, especially for big-ticket items like a gaming console.

But after borrowing money from her mom to buy a PS5, she was stunned when her mom turned around and decided the console belonged to her brother instead.

AITA for not wanting to get my brother a PS5? So I (15F) was out with my friend on Thursday afternoon at the mall. We went into a store and were wandering around when a stroke of luck happened: they were putting a few (around 5) PlayStation 5s out onto the shelves.

I quickly ran up and grabbed one because I had been wanting to get one since they were first announced. My friend also got one for herself because she wanted one too. A problem arose when I got to the checkout and realized, “Oh crap, I only have $300 in my bank.” But I knew that I couldn’t just not get the console—they are super rare, and I really wanted it. So I texted my mum, “Can you please send me $450 to borrow? They have PS5s.”

She replied saying, “Okay, but you will owe the money back.” I agreed, and she sent through the money. I purchased the console with no further problems. (It cost me $750 AUD, which is around $580 USD, £410.) Skip to about 1 hour later, I was arriving home (dropped off by my friend’s dad), and my mum was waiting at the front door for me.

As soon as I stepped into the house, she snatched the console from my hands and said, “Thanks for getting it, your brother will love it!” I was confused, to say the least. It was my console, was it not? So I said, “What? It’s mine, not his.”

She replied, “No, since I paid for half of it, your brother can have it, and I’ll send you the rest of the money.” She said that she was going to give it to him for his birthday instead, and changed her mind. I was furious!

I told her that she said I could borrow money to buy it for myself, but she denied that, saying that she didn’t mean that I got to keep it, just got to borrow money to buy it for her. I told my dad, and she seems to agree that since she paid for half of it, and said that she would give me the rest of the money, then she got to keep it. AITA?

She had every right to feel upset. After all, for all she knew, the console was hers.

She lost both the PS5 and any remaining trust she had in her family.

