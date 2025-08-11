Teen Works As A Dishwasher At A Busy Restaurant, But When Some Of His Coworkers Made His Job Extra Difficult, He Quit In A Very Unusual Way

Working as a dishwasher at a restaurant sounds like a lot of hard work. I don’t even like doing dishes at home!

Imagine being a teenager and working as a dishwasher, but some older kids from school laugh at you and make your job extra hard. Would you do your job without a word, or would you walk off the job in glorious fashion?

In today’s story, one teen finds a very unusual way to quit a job.

Let’s see what he did.

Climbed Out a Window After One Shift One of my many jobs as a teenager was washing dishes in a big seafood restaurant. My very first shift was a Friday night when there are normally two dishwashers. Well the other one called in sick so I was in the weeds from the get go.

It got worse.

It went from bad to worse when the cooks and prep cooks shut down the kitchen and started bringing all the skillets, pots, grills and miscellaneous big items and piling them up in front of my station. They thought it was funny as hell that I had to climb over all this stuff to put away the clean dishes and silverware. Some of these jerks were seniors at my high school so they were really enjoying themselves at my expense.

He left them with a huge problem.

I decided to stick it to those jerks, so I went into the employee restroom, locked the door, stuffed my apron down the toilet and flushed it a few times then climbed out the window and slid it shut so it would latch and drove home. I had to have my uncle, an attorney, right a letter to them demanding my paycheck. They sent it without comment. That was the last time I worked in a restaurant.

Wow! What a way to quit a job!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person knows how rough it is doing dishes at a restaurant.

I wonder how long it took before they noticed OP was gone.

This person knows OP must enjoy thinking about this revenge.

This person thinks OP should’ve left the toilet alone.

This person also walked out on a dishwashing job.

That’s one job I would never want to do!

