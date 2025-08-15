Teenage Boy’s iPad Charger Stopped Working, But His Dad Got Mad At Him When He Asked For A New One

Kids do not need an iPad, and those who have one are privileged.

If you were a kid with an iPad that worked just fine but the charger stopped working, would you think it would be reasonable to ask for a new charger, or would you learn to live without the iPad?

This teenage boy admits that he is spoiled.

He has an amazing iPad, but unfortunately, it stopped charging properly.

Now his dad is mad at him, and he’s wondering if he messed up.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking for a new iPad? First off, I know that I’m a spoiled and ungrateful brat. I know that having an iPad is a privilege and I don’t need one. I am very tech addicted. And while I love my phone, which works perfectly fine, I still prefer using an iPad.

This teenage boy has an iPad with a charging problem.

The bigger screen is easier for me to see and use. I have bad eyes and fat fingers. I also enjoy doing digital art, which I can only do on an iPad. But recently, my iPad has been not charging and only charging with a certain charger.

He asked his dad to buy him a new charger, but his dad got mad at him.

I was asking my dad for a new charger for my iPad since none of the chargers that I have at his house work. He then got mad at me for that and yelled at me for give or take five minutes. I just tuned him out.

His dad reminded him that he has had three iPads already.

He then brought up that I have had three iPads. The first one, I was like five and stepped on it. The second one lasted me years and eventually started boot looping. I loved that iPad and had lots of stuff. I was extremely sad about it breaking, and I’m still not entirely over it. Lol.

So, he’s wondering if he’s being a spoiled jerk about it.

My iPad that I have now is amazing. It has tons of storage and more features that my phone doesn’t have. I can actually download stuff, but it stopped charging. Am I the jerk for wanting a working tablet? I know it’s a luxury.

He’s not asking for a new iPad. He just needs a new charger for it. That doesn’t seem too much to ask.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Some kids think iPads just grow on trees, and you can grab one whenever you want.

