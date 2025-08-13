Teenage Girls Kept Stealing From A Store, So The Boss Made Sure They Got Caught And In Trouble With The Police

People can only get away with shoplifting for so long…

So organized shoplifting is a thing. “During the last weeks of working at my first retail job, my boss busted a group of teenage girls shoplifting. The cameras in our store had quite a few blind-spots, and the shoplifters knew them well. My boss had made it his personal mission to bust this band of thieves; he finally managed to catch them on camera during my last week working. Our cast today: The ringleader, 15, used to be best friends with my younger sister, stopped due to her being a “*****”, as per my sister The ringleader’s girlfriend, 16 2 other girls who I can remember, but both were 13. My sister’s boyfriend’s sister, 14 My boss, Ryan, 60-ish Myself, age 18

So, while working a shift stocking shelves at the store, I hear something going on in the front of the store. I go to check it out, and the police have arrived. Only two of the girls are up there when I was called up, the ringleader and the GF. The other three ran, and the sister’s bf’s sis was brought in later. Ryan tells me to grab a basket and to put everything the police find on them in there. I ended up filling a basket full for each one of the shoplifters. The list of things we found for just the three girls:

A grand total of 48 bracelets, 4 necklaces, and one hairband that had been slipped down from their pants into their boots. 3 candy bars each 2 packs of mechanical pencils 5 Kool-Aid liquid flavorers And one hair straightener, still in the big, bulky box (it was stuffed inside of a jacket) Unfortunately, my shift ended while this was going on, so I have no idea what charges were pressed against the girls. All I know is that they were banned, and my boss kept on giving my sis’s bf’s mom the stink eye. I quit that job, and moved elsewhere about a week later (family issues).”

