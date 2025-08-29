Teenager’s Mom Is Too Nosey, So She Won’t Tell Her What’s Going on Between Her and Her Therapist

Call me crazy, but I thought that the things that go on between therapists and clients were supposed to be between the two of them…

AITA for not telling my mom about my mental health and being secretive with my therapist? “I (17f) got into an argument with my mom today because I was being too ‘secretive’ about my mental health and not telling her enough compared to my therapist.

Recently I’ve been experiencing some pretty severe mood swings and I’ve been talking it through with my therapist, who is brilliant and very helpful in my life.

I hide these from my mom, since she has a tendency to overreact and in turn makes me feel bad and guilty when I tell her things. She has said in the past that I ‘don’t know what depression feels like’ and that I haven’t experienced what she has with my partially absent father whenever I have tried to open up to her, so now I don’t bother. She often tells me things that I shouldn’t know about my dad’s infidelity and things that he did that I can’t remember anymore and about my family members private lives and family troubles and says I’m her ‘rock’.

In addition to all of this, when I was forced to tell her about using unhelpful coping mechanisms to cope, she told almost my entire family and her best friends. So yeah, she’s not a really bad mom, she is trying a lot, but I just don’t like opening up to her about ANYTHING. When I was talking to my therapist, she suggested that before we look at any emotional issues or diagnoses I should get a blood test to rule out any deficiencies or thyroid funnies. My mom set up the blood test appointment without much question but started being funny when we were on the way there by asking me why my therapist wanted me to get one. I replied by saying that I couldn’t say because it was between me and my therapist.

She didn’t talk to me for the rest of the car ride. When we got there, I asked to go in by myself because I wanted to ‘try going in by myself for the first time’. She knew I just didn’t want her in there, but nodded. I went in and talked to the GP and got the blood test, but we needed a form before we could leave and my heart dropped because I knew that what I said may be on the form. So when the receptionist printed the form, my mom took it before I could and started reading it. I eventually got it off of her and folded it up. There was another car journey in silence. When we got to our street, my mom asked what it was for again and why my therapist wanted me to get a blood test, and I replied I couldn’t really say.

Then my mom just blew up saying that my therapist wasn’t a doctor and had no right asking for the blood tests and that she didn’t like how close I was to my therapist and how my therapist knew more about her own daughter than she did. She said that she was my mother, not my therapist and that I shouldn’t be telling my therapist more than I tell her and that she didn’t like how little I was telling her in comparison to my therapist and how unfair it was. I made up some excuse about exhaustion and ‘possible ADHD’ and she seemed to buy it. She ended the conversation by saying I should be able to tell her anything and it makes her really sad that I can’t.”

