Tenant Refused To Break Down Boxes For Recycling, So This Neighbor Left A Public Note That Made Her Move Out

Some people don’t get the message, no matter how many times you try to explain.

So, what would you do if one of your neighbors kept overfilling the shared recycling bins, even after multiple polite reminders?

Would you keep reminding them quietly?

Or would you find a more public way to call them out?

In the following story, one man faces this very decision and decides to make himself clear once and for all.

Here’s how it played out.

Bin etiquette note 10 years ago, we lived in an old mansion turned apartment complex, which had shared rubbish and recycling bins located outside near the front of the building. In order to keep the bins from overfilling, we had to ensure that every box we threw in the recycling was crushed. One of the neighbours (unit 8) was in charge of putting the bins out weekly (recycling fortnightly). Two young women lived in unit 15 and would never crush their boxes, causing a constant overflow.

Frustrated, the guy in unit 8 left a note for all to see.

Other neighbours (especially unit 8) had to keep crushing these boxes for unit 15 to ensure we didn’t have rubbish blown all over the front of the building to fit everyone’s rubbish. He tried to talk to them on multiple occasions and taped notes to the bin, kindly reminding people of bin etiquette, but still, no change. One day, we came home to the following note taped to the front door of the building entrance for all to see (yes, I took a photo of it, but it was blurry, so I retyped it for this post) … “Attention: **** in 15 (this is not a reference to the chick with the tattoos) It appears from your note that you can write. However, your bin etiquette suggests that you cannot read. I have tried to approach you politely on a previous occasion, inquiring as to whether or not you were satisfied with the procedure. Surely no one is so stupid that they can’t work out how to use a bin, I thought.

Here’s where it got personal.

I’m not sure how they did it in the trailer park, but your rubbish came to my attention because the lid of the recycling bin was up at a 45-degree angle. This allows the wind or animals to pull the rubbish out and litter the property. We don’t need to add loose garbage to your shopping trolley collection. Your garbage was returned and a box-crushing demonstration was attempted because it had been discarded, still in the bag with the shoe and ***** boxes intact. As the notice says, ‘Please empty bags and crush boxes so that the bin can accommodate two weeks’ worth of rubbish.’ There are three buildings on this block between K Avenue and D Road. None of the other tenants have had any problem observing the etiquette.

That was the end of their problems.

In fact, many have commented that the situation with the bins has improved greatly since the notices were affixed. Your property manager, B, has been informed of the situation today. He says he will contact you. I wonder if the ***** has remained stiff. I do feel sorry for it.” We never had bin issues after that, and she moved out shortly afterwards.

