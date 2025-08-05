August 5, 2025 at 2:48 pm

The “Crisp Martini” Is Apparently The Drink Of The Summer, And You Haven’t Even Had it Yet

by Ben Auxier

A Crisp Martini at R+D Kitchen

TikTok/madisonsieli

What’s your go-to order at a bar?

Is it anywhere near as trendy as the one in this video from TikTok user @madisonsieli:

“Your sign to go get the martini of the summer,” reads the caption over a literal sign that reads R+D Kitchen,

Next, an open menu reads “Crisp Martini ($17) – Hendrick’s gin, St. Germain, Sauvignon Blanc, & lemon juice.”

I mean I’m not gonna lie, it looks pretty good.

@madisonsieli

If you haven’t had the crisp martini from Hillstone yet, this is your sign to go get one because it’s the best martini in the city #crispmartini #hillstonerestaraunt #dallasrestaurants

♬ Sex And The City – Main Theme – Geek Music

What a twist!

Screenshot 1 859b6a The Crisp Martini Is Apparently The Drink Of The Summer, And You Havent Even Had it Yet

People think it’s pretty fire. Though iced.

Screenshot 2 769682 The Crisp Martini Is Apparently The Drink Of The Summer, And You Havent Even Had it Yet

Does it deserve more hype?

Screenshot 3 ac006c The Crisp Martini Is Apparently The Drink Of The Summer, And You Havent Even Had it Yet

R+D Kitchen only has locations in California and Dallas, but all the ingredients are right there if you want to give it a go or request it yourself!

Categories: STORIES
