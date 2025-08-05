The “Crisp Martini” Is Apparently The Drink Of The Summer, And You Haven’t Even Had it Yet
by Ben Auxier
What’s your go-to order at a bar?
Is it anywhere near as trendy as the one in this video from TikTok user @madisonsieli:
“Your sign to go get the martini of the summer,” reads the caption over a literal sign that reads R+D Kitchen,
Next, an open menu reads “Crisp Martini ($17) – Hendrick’s gin, St. Germain, Sauvignon Blanc, & lemon juice.”
I mean I’m not gonna lie, it looks pretty good.
@madisonsieli
If you haven’t had the crisp martini from Hillstone yet, this is your sign to go get one because it’s the best martini in the city #crispmartini #hillstonerestaraunt #dallasrestaurants
What a twist!
People think it’s pretty fire. Though iced.
Does it deserve more hype?
R+D Kitchen only has locations in California and Dallas, but all the ingredients are right there if you want to give it a go or request it yourself!
