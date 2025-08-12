Their Neighbor Kept Parking In Their Driveway, So They Parked Behind Him And Went Out Of Town For The Weekend

It gets pretty old when you warn someone over and over again about something they do that you really don’t like.

So, what’s a person supposed to do when that happens?

I’ll tell you what: you strike back and get some petty revenge!

Take a look at what this person did when their neighbor wouldn’t stop parking in their driveway.

Start now!

My neighbor kept parking in my driveway. So I parked behind him and went of town. “My neighbor’s been parking in my driveway for months. I’ve asked him not to a bunch of times but he always goes “it’s just for a sec” and shrugs it off.

Here we go again…

Came home last Friday and yep … there he was again only things was. I was heading out of town for the weekend.

Two can play at that game!

So I pulled in behind him, locked up, grabbed my stuff and left couple hours later I had a bunch of missed calls and a text like “dude, what the hell??” But I didn’t answer it. Hope he had a relaxing weekend to think things through.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another person had a lot to say.

The guy wouldn’t listen, so he got what was coming to him!

It’s the way of the world.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.