These “Jellycat” Stuffies Are In High Demand, But The Reason They’re So Expensive Is As Simple As Paying For The Real Costs Of Labor

This is going to be one of those things that sounds like some reactionary hot take, but it’s actually kind of difficult to ethically sell stuffed animals.

The reason for this is that most “stuffies” are manufactured very cheaply through extremely exploitative labor practice, which is what allows to them to be sold so cheaply in return.

Making them at a fair wage creates a higher price that can’t compete well with consumers.

And that’s the gist of this video from TikTok user @abbyyyyflo:

“Why are Jellycats so expensive? Well, I did a little bit of research so you don’t have to.”

“At every point of the supply chain from manufacturers to suppliers like us Jellycat follows and enforces the modern slavery act of 2015, which eliminates the possibility of underpaying or overworking employees. Yearly reviews are done in manufacturing facilities which include worker interviews, pay reviews, and site tours.”

“In 2018 they introduced the Jellycat Responsible Sourcing Code of practice, which looks at labour standards from manufacturer to supplier they are also working towards sustainability, which as a supplier we’ve noticed that it’s gone from plastic bags and plastic tags to boxes and string. Jellycat also aims to bring out 200 new items every January and July so as well as most of their designs being completely safe from birth. They are ethically made and creatively amazing.”

Apparently they’re built to last, too.

With new designs all the time.

But not more STUFFIES all the time.

RIP to your favs.

If you’re in the market, this might be a company to check out.

