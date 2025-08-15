Roommate Always Take the Trash Out, But Apparently They Were Expected To Do It Even When They Weren’t There at All

The thing about becoming the person who can be relied on to do some task or another is that the people around you can start to think that it would be impossible or against the natural order to stand up and do it themselves.

Then you end up with garbage like this.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for not taking out the full trashcan after being gone for 2 weeks?

I usually take out the trash when it’s full. I live with a flatmate and they were at the apartment themselves for 2 weeks.

For my fellow Americans, a “flatmate” is just like a “roommate,” except entirely two dimensional.

I came back to full and unusable trashcans – literally overflowing – and just took the bag out, put a new one in, and left it for them to take out.

But surprise, surprise…

Of course they complained that I needed to take it out. FYI whenever they were gone I made sure they came back home to empty bins! AITA?

The comments chimed in:

Like, do you deal with this ALL THE TIME?

You need to get out of there.

Sounds like the wrong kinda junk is getting taken out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.