Teenager Went To The Movies With His Younger Sister And Her Friends, So They Got Sugary Drinks For All But One Kid. Now Their Girlfriend Says That Was The Wrong Move.

You remember that kid in your friend group who had all the weird rules that made your interactions odd?

If you don’t, then I’m sorry to tell you, you WERE that kid.

And in ways that were completely not your fault, you were the cause of conundrums like these:

Read on to see how one kid’s answer to a question left a couple debating the right thing to do.

AITA for getting the other kids sugary drinks when she isn’t allowed one? It was my (18) little sister (13)’s birthday.

Our parents and her friends’ parents asked me and my girlfriend (17) who is one of the kids’ sister, to take them to the cinema. So we did.

The trouble went down at the concessions.

After getting the tickets, I went to buy the drinks. Asked them what they all want. Two Fuze Teas, one slushie and one Coca Cola.

One kid asked for something different.

Got around to the final kid who looked a bit sad. She said her mom doesn’t let her drink sugary drinks. Then she pointed at a shelf where there are small boxes of unsweetened almond milk, saying that those are okay. So I got one of those for her.

My girlfriend later said I shouldn’t have gotten the other kids drinks she wanted to try but wasn’t allowed to, and that it was insensitive.

It doesn’t seem fair to punish all the kids just because of one kid’s healthy habits.

Let’s see what the comments had to say on Reddit:

This person doesn’t think anything was wrong.

You would have made it way worse:

Everybody acted just fine.

There might be a very good reason she can’t have those drinks.

Everyone got what they asked for, so nobody should be upset.

