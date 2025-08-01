Two Buddies Were Getting Ready For A Cool Boy’s Trip, But Then An Ex Came Into The Picture And Complicated Everything

It always feels like a good trip is over too fast.

You save money and plan for weeks or months just to have 2 or 3 nights somewhere, so it’s not surprising people try to make the most of that small window of time.

So what do you do when you and your trip bro just can’t get on the same page?

Well, let’s find out what this guy decided to do.

AITA for considering backing out of a trip after my friend decided to spend our only full night with his ex-gf? My (30s M) friend (30s M) and I planned a beach trip to Florida about two months ago. It’s a 3.5-hour drive, and we booked an Airbnb together. The plan was for a relaxed “boys trip” getaway

But it was, alas, not for the boys.

About a month ago, he casually mentioned that his ex-girlfriend (who he broke up with about 3 months ago) would coincidentally be in the same beach town that weekend. We both joked about it, referencing “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and imagining awkward waves if we even saw them. I definitely got the impression that we weren’t planning on interacting with her.

Turns out he was looking at more than an awkward wave.

Fast forward to this past Sunday (five days before the trip, which starts Friday night). He tells me he’s now planning to go out to dinner with his ex-girlfriend and her family on Saturday night. This is a big deal because we’re arriving Friday at 9:30 PM, so Saturday is our only full night on the trip. He asked if I wanted to come along to this dinner. I was pretty taken aback. I told him I thought this was supposed to be a boys trip for us, and I wasn’t cool with being essentially ditched for our main night there. I then said that if his priority was seeing his ex, then I didn’t really want to go on the trip anymore.

Three months is really not long, especially if this was a long-term relationship.

They are securely in the potential “on again off again” phase.

He immediately got confrontational, accusing me of “blowing up the trip” and “making a huge deal out of nothing.” To me, this feels like he’s clearly choosing his ex-girlfriend over our planned time, especially since this trip was specifically for us to hang out. I considered us best friends. AITA for considering backing out of the trip because he wants to spend our only full night with his ex-girlfriend and her family?

