They’re Living In A Pretty Crowded Family House, But Now That They’re Married She Wants To Demand Change

Imagine getting married and moving in with your husband, but it’s not the living situation you imagined. Instead of being just the two of you, your husband’s extended family is also living with you.

Would you be okay with this, or would you demand change?

Personally, I can’t imagine being in the living situation described in this story, especially as a newlywed.

It sounds awful, and I’d be finding any way I could to run away.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for wanting my husband to stop paying bills for his cousin’s family and ask them to leave our house now that we’re married? I recently got married, and since then, I’ve been concerned about the living situation with my husband’s family. My husband (28M) is a master’s degree student and has been unemployed because his father wouldn’t let him find jobs outside the city. He was living with his cousin’s family inside his own house because his family wants someone to take care of him.

It’s a weird division of responsibilities.

The cousin’s husband is working, but my husband is the one paying all the household bills. From electricity to internet, using money that actually comes from his father. Although they live there supposedly to take care of him, the cousin didn’t actually look after him or offered him food when she dined with her family. Her husband smokes a lot, and their children made much noises when my husband was doing his thesis.

Does she have the right to speak up?

Because we’re now married, I feel it’s unfair that my husband is supporting a family where the husband is working, especially since this impacts our future together. I asked my husband to confront his father and stop paying the bills for his cousin’s family, and to ask them to move out of the house now that we’re married. This might make me the [jerk] because I’m interfering in his family matters and pressuring him to take a difficult stand, which could cause tension or conflict within his family. I’m worried that by pushing this, I might be seen as disrespectful or insensitive to their family dynamics. AITA here? How should my husband tell his father to stop paying for their bills and ask them to leave the house, now that he’s married to me?

What’s the right thing to do in this situation?

Here’s what the comments had to say on Reddit:

Why did she marry into this mess?

There was a, um, common theme:

A VERY common theme:

How did it get this far?

Things don’t automatically change the minute you say “I do.”

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.