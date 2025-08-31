Teenager Saved Money To Take His Mom On Vacation, But When She Kept Trying To Make Expensive Changes To The Trip, He Wants To Cancel

Saving up money to take your family on a vacation can be a lot of fun.

What would you do if you were just 17 and wanted to take your family on a trip, but your mom kept trying to make it more and more expensive even though you couldn’t afford it?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so now he just wants to cancel the whole thing.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITAH for wanting to cancel the whole trip So I (17) had originally planned to take my mom and immediate family to Destin Florida.

I have been saving money from my job and had the hotel covered. I had a hotel picked out and everything. I then told my mom about the trip and she said “We should just go to Disney.” I said well Disney is higher and the prices for tickets and a hotel are insane. She proceeds to want to change the hotel and tell me what she wants the hotel to be.

Disney is extremely expensive, and so are all the hotels around it.

I’m like ok that’s fine. But she keeps looking at hotels in Orlando for Disney and is no longer enthusiastic about going to Destin. I then think about maybe making the drive to Orlando to go to the Disney park for a day and just get tickets for that day.

Why is this daughter looking to spend so much to take her mom on vacation? And never take a loan for a vacation.

I ask my grandmother if we can get a loan because I know what I have saved isn’t going to be enough for Disney tickets. I originally thought about the loan when my mom said she didn’t want to just go walk around Destin but also wanted to buy things too, which i understand. My mom is now saying she can’t go because her friend is sick and she has to sign my sister up for school.

It was a nice thought, but it is best to cancel it.

At this point I’m over it because she’s changed hotels 3 times and is always complaining about something regarding the trip. We’re supposed to leave Thursday.

I wanted to do this to have a nice vacation for our family but now I just kind of feel like it was doomed from the start. AITA?

The daughter shouldn’t be paying for vacations to begin with, and the mom seems very entitled and unappreciative. It is best to just cancel this trip.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Sadly, mom would ruin the trip.

This is exactly right. Mom should have been grateful.

This person says the parents should be paying for the trip.

This commenter says to just cancel the trip.

Why is this kid paying for family vacations in the first place?

