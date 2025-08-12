Visiting Cousin Wants To Play An Older Cousin’s Game, But The Older One Is Completely Opposed To That Idea

The saying goes that sharing is caring, but should you be required to share expensive things you bought with little kids just because they want them?

AITA for not letting my young cousin play on my console? So basically my Grandma came down from ny to visit me and my family for a week. For some reason my littly cousin is staying too(he doesn’t live with her, he came with my uncle since my grandmother was at my uncle’s house first) I found out he was staying over a day before they arrived.

I told my mom he’s not allowed in my room or to play my game (he’s like 9 and I’m 19). So yesterday I’m in my room and he knocks on my door and says “auntie said can i play your game”. First of all she doesn’t get a say who plays MY game that I BOUGHT.

I go downstairs to tell her NO and she said “well you not using it so let him play” (i was eating and using my tv, the game is also in my room) And then my sister says “you got other things you can use to watch on”. Neither of them help me buy the game or anything. So AITA for no letting my little cousin play the game? I might be, but i want a outside perspective without me being biased

