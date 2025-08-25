Walmart Has A “Point System” For Their Employees, And They’re Racking Up More Of Them Than You Might Think

Apparently Walmart – still the largest employer in the world – has a point system for its legions of staff, but you’re not trying to get the high score.

The scuttlebut is that you get 1 point for calling out for a shift, half a point for clocking out early, etc.

The points fall off over time, but if you manage to accumulate enough at once, you’re fired.

You might think, then, that getting close to this is rare, but not according to this video from TikTok user @myashanicee:

“So let’s see how many points everybody have.”

“So the first girl is Chasity. So we go see how many points she got.”

“4.”

“4. Okay, not too bad.”

“So, yeah, this is Coriana. Coriana, how many points do you have?”

“3.5.”

“3.5. Not bad.”

“Okay, y’all, so this is Rihanna. Rihanna, how many points do you have?”

“4 and a half.”

“4 and a half. Not bad.”

“Hey, y’all, this is Winters. How many points do you have?”

“I only have 2 points right now.”

“Oh, period. You good.”

“So, hey, y’all, this is KB. How many points do you have?”

“I have a .5.”

“Period. Period.”

You get some points, and YOU get some points, and YOU get some points…

Going for the high score after all?

Some were taking baby steps.

But one question lingers:

Seemingly in answer, the video description reads “I had 9.5 but I’m finna go back lmao.”

We salute you.

