Walmart Has A “Point System” For Their Employees, And They’re Racking Up More Of Them Than You Might Think

by Ben Auxier

Employees at a Walmart

Apparently Walmart – still the largest employer in the world – has a point system for its legions of staff, but you’re not trying to get the high score.

The scuttlebut is that you get 1 point for calling out for a shift, half a point for clocking out early, etc.

The points fall off over time, but if you manage to accumulate enough at once, you’re fired.

You might think, then, that getting close to this is rare, but not according to this video from TikTok user @myashanicee:

Employees at a Walmart

“So let’s see how many points everybody have.”

Employees at a Walmart

“So the first girl is Chasity. So we go see how many points she got.”

“4.”

“4. Okay, not too bad.”

Employees at a Walmart

“So, yeah, this is Coriana. Coriana, how many points do you have?”

“3.5.”

“3.5. Not bad.”

Employees at a Walmart

“Okay, y’all, so this is Rihanna. Rihanna, how many points do you have?”

“4 and a half.”

“4 and a half. Not bad.”

Employees at a Walmart

“Hey, y’all, this is Winters. How many points do you have?”

“I only have 2 points right now.”

“Oh, period. You good.”

Employees at a Walmart

“So, hey, y’all, this is KB. How many points do you have?”

“I have a .5.”

“Period. Period.”

I had 9.5 but I’m finna go back lmao #walmart #pointsystem

You get some points, and YOU get some points, and YOU get some points…

Screenshot 1 72f1b5 Walmart Has A Point System For Their Employees, And Theyre Racking Up More Of Them Than You Might Think

Going for the high score after all?

Screenshot 2 6b454d Walmart Has A Point System For Their Employees, And Theyre Racking Up More Of Them Than You Might Think

Some were taking baby steps.

Screenshot 3 94bf2e Walmart Has A Point System For Their Employees, And Theyre Racking Up More Of Them Than You Might Think

But one question lingers:

Screenshot 4 f4a1a6 Walmart Has A Point System For Their Employees, And Theyre Racking Up More Of Them Than You Might Think

Seemingly in answer, the video description reads “I had 9.5 but I’m finna go back lmao.”

We salute you.

