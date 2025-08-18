Walmart Shopper Found Out That The Spam Was Locked Up At Her Local Store

Yikes…this doesn’t look good…

A woman who lives in Alaska posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why things in the good ol’ USA are a bit strange right now…

The Spam in her local Walmart was locked up!

The video showed the TikTokker asking for a can of Spam and a Walmart worker unlocked the glass case for her.

The worker told the woman, “This one is already at register six. I’ll take this to register six. Whenever you guys are wanting Spam, we keep certain ones already up there. So this one is normally at six.”

The worker added, “The smaller ones of this one is normally at six. Every once in a while they might put one of these up there, but if you just wanted the basic one, yeah, at register six.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “I thought I’d be able to put the spam in my cart, no go.”

You know things are bad when the Spam is locked up…

