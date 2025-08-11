What’s The Best Way To Clean An Air Fryer? Find Out A Key Hack.

Another TikTok cleaning tip, coming in hot!

This time, a woman named Hailey posted a video and gave viewers a brief tutorial about how they should clean their air fryers.

In the video, Hailey scrubbed the inside of her air fryer and it looked like all that grease was coming up in a hurry!

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “I hope the person that said to clean your air fryer with a half lemon and baking soda hits every green light today.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker isn’t buying it.

And this individual spoke up.

Now, that is a solid cleaning tip!

