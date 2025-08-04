Her Dad Remarried And Stole All Of Her Inheritance, But She Fought To Get It Back Regardless Of The Consequences

Here’s an important tip: if you want to leave something in your will to someone who may still be a minor when you pass away, put it in some kind of trust.

Set it up such that only they can access it, and they can only do so when they become an adult.

Otherwise, you may end up with a mess like in this story where one young lady has to fight for her inheritance.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not taking my father’s minor children into consideration when I sued him for the inheritance he stole from me? My mom died when I (22f) was 10 and in her will she left me an inheritance of more than 100k. My dad was left in charge of it but after he remarried, him and his wife wanted to start a business together and they used the money mom left me to open it. Dad and I argued about it at the time but I was 15 and he kept insisting it was good for the whole family and how it was better used to help everyone than being thrown away on random stuff when I turned 18.

They stole her inheritance, and she was furious.

Our relationship was over before I moved out of his house at 18. I had made his and his wife’s life miserable for stealing from me and once I was out of there I looked into how I could get that money back. I pressed charges against him for stealing from me and I sued him for the money. I had the support of my entire extended family on my maternal side and some on my paternal side. But I was told by others on the paternal side to consider my dad’s other kids and the devastation that kind if financial upheaval could bring. I ignored those comments. I knew waiting would prevent me from ever getting the money and I honestly did not care about his family’s financial security after being stolen from.

She just went all out.

It was a long process and I needed to return to court a few times because he was just like I can’t pay, I don’t have the money anymore. In the end they were forced to give up the business and it was sold to pay me the money back and he had to pay additional out of his paycheck which made him empty their savings so his wages weren’t garnished anymore. By the time I got it back I was 100% done and past the point where we could ever reconcile. He made me fight so hard for what was legally mine and he stole money mom left to support his new family.

But now, quite literally, won’t somebody think of the children?

My relationship with some of dad’s side is not so strong anymore and they think it was wrong that I focused only on what he did and not on the effects for the kids. I mostly don’t talk to those family members now but they asked me how I feel zero guilt for it when the kids are innocent and are still my siblings technically. That they would have thought I’d want better for them. I don’t feel bad. I never have. But AITA for not taking the kids into consideration? Is that something I should have done? I feel like that’s just really unfair to me and locks me into never being paid back. I don’t think I owe those kids that.

It was her money. She deserved to get it back.

