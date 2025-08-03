Pregnant Woman Told Her Grandmother Her Baby’s Gender In Secret, But Grandma Didn’t Understand The Assignment And Told Everybody Else

Whether or not the parents want to know a baby’s gender is a very personal decision. And even if they do know, whether or not to share that info is equally personal.

Would you be upset if a family member spilled the beans about the baby’s gender when you told them not to?

In this story, the mom-to-be’s grandmother took it personally when she was asked to keep information about the baby a secret.

Let’s carry this one to term…

AITA for now keeping secrets from my grandma because she ruined the gender reveal? My husband and I are almost thirty and about to have our first baby in December.

This is after multiple miscarriages and adoptions falling through. I have been telling my close family all the details from the beginning in case I lose this baby as well. I wanted to wait to announce to the world, but my grandmother kept pestering me about just letting her tell everyone since she’s “so excited.”

Will she keep things under her lid?

It made her visibly distraught when I told her I wanted to announce to the world on my own terms. When I finally announced to our church she was upset I hadn’t allowed her to do it earlier because I’m “already getting big enough to notice.”

Now, we found out the gender last week and I told her this morning I wanted to wait to announce to the world. I didn’t want a gender reveal party, but I still wanted to be able to tell everyone on my own terms.

But will granny abide?

She didn’t care for my answer and told everyone in our church (we have a VERY small town/community) the gender this morning when I wasn’t around. Church members just began walking to me saying congratulations on baby’s gender! My sister saw I was obviously distraught and told my grandma to stop telling people which upset her more.

Now I feel I can no longer share information about my baby without her going behind my back and telling everyone every little detail.

Is she overreacting?

My father says I am overreacting because “this baby is all she has.” She already has three other great grandchildren she was nothing to do with.

AITA for not wanting her involved in my progress anymore? I just want information released when I’m comfortable.

This seems pretty cut and dry to me… I don’t need nine months of deliberation, that’s for sure.

But what do the comments on Reddit think?

One person says, I’m sensing a pattern?

Someone else says, hm me too?

This persons says, don’t say the name!

One poster is like, trust no one.

Somebody else says, this is your baby, OP, not hers.

It’s not cool to be a baby about someone else’s baby.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.