Wife Had A Medical Scare And Needs Her Husband’s Support, But He Bails And She Doesn’t Know If She Should Express Her Disappointment

Health scares are, well, scary. And in scary times, whether we admit it or not, we all need support. It’s important to have family and loved ones around in hard times.

But in this story, a woman gets a worrisome medical test result and when she reaches for her husband’s support… he pulls away.

Let’s scan this one for more information.

AITAH for being upset my husband bailed on me during a scary medical procedure? I (43f) had a health scare a few months back. A suspicious mammogram turned into an even more suspicious ultrasound, which prompted biopsies. This was my first abnormal mammo, and they also saw some “swelling” on a lymph node, so I was quite nervous.

Yeah, who wouldn’t be? What next?

Husband (48m) planned on coming with to my biopsy, even though a driver wasn’t required. The morning of the procedure he said, “I need to go to XYZ office to get all the furniture out.”

Um, weird timing my guy. Will he shift his priorities?

He is a supervisor or several offices, and one was closing. So I went alone. I was too upset and I knew it would cause a fight to push back. As I was nearing the hospital, he called to say he got done early and could come…but due to distance, I likely would have been done by time he got there. I was so scared. He couldn’t have been by my side during the procedure, but it would have been nice to have him there. This was six months ago.

I understand why something like this would stick with you… will she tell hubby how she feels?

And the biopsies came back clear, thank goodness. ❤️ I have never told him how much this hurt me. Do I deserve to be upset?

Is it a question of deserving? Or just… feeling your feelings?

Is it worth bringing up, or do I need to let it go? He becomes angry if I don’t being things up immediately. I know I would be accused of “starting a fight.” He is known to put his needs above all else, including me. I guess I had just hoped that when it came down to it, that he would choose me. But he didn’t.

I mean, what a relief that OP’s OK. But would you let it go or hang on for dear life to this grudge?

Let’s check the comments.

This person says, bummer.

Another person says husband is TA.

This poster is like… express yourself?

Someone else has the opposite problem.

Another user is not picking up what he’s putting down.

This husband needs to catch a clue.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.