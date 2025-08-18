Wife Let Her Sister Use Her Husband’s Office While He Was Out Of The Country, But When He Found Out About It, He Got Very Upset

Studying can be difficult when there is a little kid around, so having a private place where it can be done is always nice.

What would you do if you let your younger sister use your husband’s office while he was out of the country, but when he found out about it, he was very upset?

That is the situation that the wife in this story is in, and she isn’t sure if she did anything wrong by letting her sister use the empty office.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for letting my sister use my husband’s office to study while he wasn’t even in the country? My younger sister is temporarily living with us and she was having a hard time studying because my 3 y.o. son would constantly interrupt and ask her to play with him whenever she was studying in the living room/kitchen.

She asked if she could use my husband’s office so he wouldn’t bother her, and I agreed since my husband wasn’t in the country (he lives abroad about 70% of the time) at the time anyway. I don’t think I did anything wrong but my husband came home as a surprise before the office had been cleaned up and he was angry at me for letting her use it without asking him first.

Maybe she should have mentioned it in case he had anything sensitive in there, but not a huge deal.

Like I said he wasn’t in the country and he wasn’t supposed to visit any time soon so I thought it would be fine since it’s not like he needed it at the time. He doesn’t see it the same way and thinks I should’ve asked first since it’s his office. We’ve had a few arguments over this with neither of us budging.

She’s been upset about his home office in the past.

Admittedly in our last fight I did get angry and tell him he shouldn’t even have a home office since he’s barely home which did unfortunately escalate the fight. Part of the reason I said that is because my husband was never happy about my sister living here even though it’s had a very minimal impact on him and I feel like he’s using this office situation as an opening to send her back home.

I’ve already bought a desk for her room so she can study in there. AITA?

There seems to be a lot more going on in this relationship than she is saying, but I don’t think she did anything terrible by letting her use the office.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about it.

