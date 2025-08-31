Wife Works 50+ Hours In The ICU And Finally Gets A Day Off With Her Husband, But He Spends The Whole Day With His Best Friend Instead

After 18 months of begging for a shared day off, a pediatric ICU nurse finally got one Saturday to relax and reconnect with her husband.

But instead of planning something special, he ditched her—again and again—until she was cold, drenched, locked out, and completely done.

So when he rolled home late that night, she told him to sleep elsewhere. Now she’s wondering if she went too far.

Read on for all the details.

AITA For Barring My Husband From The Bedroom Tonight? So here is the situation. Me: nurse. Working 50ish hours a week in pediatric ICU. Cry at least once a week because that stuff is hard. My salary pays our bills. All of them. Husband: 25M. Has a degree but isn’t looking for a job. Works 2 days a week at the grocery store. Spends most of his time playing LoL. Btw all events here are in accordance with Covid Legislation.

Here we go…

Today was supposed to be A Good Day. I had been begging my husband to swap his Saturday shift to literally anything else so that we could have days off together. We haven’t had a weekend together since our wedding, 18mo ago. Today was supposed to be our first Saturday off together. We were going to go to an animal sanctuary. He starts the day by going to breakfast. With his best mate. Leaving before I even wake up.

Wait. WHAT?

I wake up around 9 and realise he is not home. Call. He says he’s helping his mate set up some lights and that the weather is too rainy for the animal sanctuary anyway. He gets home at 1ish. Lies around. Plays some video games, promising we would cook dinner together tonight. Leaves again at 5 to help the same mate with something else.

The day is slipping away…

I go grocery shopping. I don’t drive because of medical issues, but I walk there and back in the rain. I get home, realise I’ve left my keys inside. Call husband, knowing he’s 5min away. He says he will leave in a minute. I sit in the rain and the cold (southern hemisphere). 45 min later, I call again. He hasn’t left yet. He finally agrees to come and let me in the house, so he drives up, presses the clicker to let me in the garage and leaves again. At 10, I I called to see where he is. His friend answers. Says he is driving out to do something an hour away.

Oh MAN…

It’s 10.30. I am going to bed. I have sent him a txt that I am upset and don’t want to speak to him tonight and would rather he left me alone. As far as I am concerned, if he can’t value me more than his best mate on the first day off he and I have shared in a year and a half, he can go sleep in his bed instead. (Btw, his friend doesn’t work, so they hang out all the time when I am at work). He is going to be upset. And he is gonna tell his mate and his mate is going to tell him I’m being a witch. AITA?

Reddit lit up in support, calling the husband immature, inconsiderate, and emotionally unavailable. Many couldn’t believe she was funding the household and getting treated like an afterthought.

This person went as far as to say he’s probably cheating.

And this person asks why she’s even still with someone so inconsiderate.

This person says this behavior is SUSS to the next level.

If anyone deserves peace, space, and dry socks, it’s her.

