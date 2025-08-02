Woman Claims She Can’t Drink Water Without Mixing It With Fruit Juice, But Her Boyfriend Refuses To Kiss Her Because He Claims The Juice Makes Her Breath Smell Bad

There are all kinds of weird phobias in the world. And yeah, plenty of people are afraid of water… but usually of being in it, not of drinking it.

But in this story, one woman’s extreme aversion to drinking water has caused big problems, in her life and her relationships.

Does she need to get over her issue with water, or is her boyfriend being unreasonable?

Let’s see what’s making waves in this story…

AITA for drinking fruit juice when my partner has said he doesn’t like it?

I (26F) have been drinking diluted summer fruits juice all my life because I hate drinking water. When I do try drinking water I physically wretch due to the anxiety it gives me trying to drink it. So I stay hydrated by drinking diluted cordial.

To each her own, I guess. But something tells me not everyone finds this easy to swallow…

When I met my current partner (34M, let’s call him Jim) I was drinking 30% cordial 70% water, which I admit now was strong. About 6 months into my relationship with Jim, he confessed he didn’t like me drinking the juice because it made my breath smell bad (of the juice). It stopped me trying new foods and it stopped us from travelling cheap because we would have to pay for baggage just so I can take the juice on holiday.

Can OP kick the juice?

He even compared it to an addiction and how he was able to quit smoking so I can quit this. We decided to compromise and 1 year later I had reduced it down to 5% cordial. I was able to take my juice in mini aeroplane bottles and I had to admit I was tasting food better.

That seems like progress. But will it be enough?

However Jim was still not happy and we keep getting into fights about how ‘disgusting’ it is and it is putting him off wanting to kiss me. I can’t even have other fruit flavoured drinks because Jim says it smells and tastes too similar.

Will OP stop drinking the Koolaid?

So I tried to give it up for him. It has been a month of attempting to drink sugar water. I am getting panic attacks and dehydrated because I’m not drinking enough.

Yeah, seek help, OP!

I am considering going back to the cordial because of this but I am worried I’d be letting myself and Jim down. AITA for wanting to drink fruit juice or do I need to keep pushing?

Hard to say who’s wrong and who’s right in such a strange situation. But definitely OP needs help… she’s drowning in issues.

What do the comments on Reddit say?

You can lead a girlfriend to water, but you can’t make her drink.

