Woman Helped Her Boyfriend’s Little Sister, But They Blamed Her When The Young Girl Started Screaming And Crying

AITA for letting my boyfriend’s 4-year-old sister try to be independent? I (22F) have known my boyfriend, Kai (22M), since we were in preschool. We were friends but fell out in early elementary school. Literally just because he told me that Santa wasn’t real. We reconnected in high school and started dating in college.

I’ve known his family for years. I mainly interact with his mom, Nicole (40sF), his older brother, Dante (24M), and his little sister, Luna (4F). After working on a group project at the library, a storm passed through. Instead of taking me back to my place, Kai took me to his family’s house. He still lives with them, and I’ve spent the night before.

After dinner, Luna asked if I’d supervise her bubble bath before bed. Nicole said it was fine, so I agreed. Luna wanted to be a “big girl” and insisted she could undress herself, so I let her try. Well, she got the shirt halfway off but got stuck. Her arms were still in the sleeves and the shirt was caught behind her neck.

She panicked and started screaming and crying. Because of the amount of noise Luna was making, Nicole, Dante, and Kai came rushing in. I had just gotten the shirt off without hurting her, but Luna was still upset, crying. Dante immediately started yelling at me, demanding to know what I did to Luna.

I tried to explain, but before I could say anything else, Kai told me it was best if I just leave. So, I walked home in the rain. I am now questioning if the family overreacted or if I shouldn’t have let Luna try to be independent and big. AITA?

Trying to do the right thing doesn’t always look right to everyone.

